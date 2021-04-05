That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and shipped by Amazfit North America via Newegg.
- Available at this price in Black Steel.
- 1.39 AMOLED display
- record 12 different sports and fitness activities including running, cycling, swimming, heartrate, etc
- water-resistant to a depth of 50 meters
- GPS + Glonass
- leather band
- Model: W1902US1N
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on the latest flagship Galaxy phones and Galaxy watches, as well as earlier generations, in new, refurb, and open-box condition. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Verizon Smartphone for
$239$224.99 ($174 under factory-sealed unlocked model).
It's $20 under what you'd pay at Apple. Buy Now at Amazon
- It is due in stock on April 15, but can still be ordered now.
- Available in Silver
or Gold.
- up to 18 hours battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDM2LL/A
Save on Fitbits, Garmin smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other smartwatches (for kids and adults). Shop Now at Kohl's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- Pictured is the Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker for $79.99 w/ $10 Kohl's Cash (low by $10)
- Plus, you'll earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend (redeemable from April 4 to April 11).
It's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red, Blue, or Space Gray at this price.
- Of note, Best Buy offers it for the same price.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
That's $49 under what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Newegg
- single stroke, 80cc OHV engine
- two AC 120V 13A outlets, one 12V DC 8A outlet, one 5V DC USB outlet
- eight hour run time on half load
- Model: G2319N
Save on a range of popular titles including the Resident Evil series, Final Fantasy, Battlefield, XCOM, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is Resident Evil 2 for Xbox One for $14.59 (over $20 elsewhere)
It's $82 less than buying them separately elsewhere and the best deal we've seen for the Office software alone. Buy Now at Newegg
- AVG Internet Security 2020 for up to 5 devices
- Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for 1 device
The $10 gift card makes this the best deal we found. Buy Now at Newegg
- In White.
- Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in.
- The gift card arrives via email.
- no PC or console required (PC VR compatible)
- 2 touch controllers
- 3D cinematic sound
- Model: 301-00350-01
More Offers
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
