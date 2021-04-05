New
Amazfit 47mm GTR Fitness Tracker Smartwatch
$90 $140
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Newegg

  • Sold and shipped by Amazfit North America via Newegg.
  • Available at this price in Black Steel.
  • 1.39 AMOLED display
  • record 12 different sports and fitness activities including running, cycling, swimming, heartrate, etc
  • water-resistant to a depth of 50 meters
  • GPS + Glonass
  • leather band
  • Model: W1902US1N
