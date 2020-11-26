New
B&H Photo Video · 44 mins ago
Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker w/ Alexa
$28 $50
free shipping

Clip the on-page coupon to drop this to $2 under Amazon's price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • In Black. (You can preorder in Olive or Orange, but there's no indication of when stock will be available.)
Features
  • 1.1" OLED display
  • PPG optical heart rate monitor
  • 11 sport modes
  • 16GB storage
  • water resistant to 164 feet
  • compatible with iOS and Android
  • Model: S2005OV1N
  • UPC: 850015911842
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Electronics B&H Photo Video
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker with Alexa Built-in, 15-Day Battery Life, Blood Oxygen, Heart Rate,
$107

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • AMAZON ALEXA BUILT-IN: Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit Band 5. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices and more.
  • BLOOD OXYGEN SATURATION MONITOR: With Amazfit Band 5 you can measure your blood oxygen saturation and understand your physical state with OxygenBeats. Ideal during high-intensity workouts and sports such as marathons and gym workouts.
  • 24/7 HEART RATE, SLEEP AND ACTIVITY TRACKER: The Amazfit Band 5 precise optical heart rate monitoring allows you to accurately track real-time steps taken, all-day heart rate monitoring, distance traveled, calories burned, and quality of sleep and sleeping patterns.
  • 15-DAY BATTERY LIFE: Say goodbye to daily recharge. With a fully charged Amazfit Band 5, you dont need to bring a charger for two-week trip. On a single charge, it has enough power to get you charged for 2 whole weeks mind free.
  • WOMENS HEALTH TRACKING: With the female period tracking system Band 5 records and predicts the female menstrual cycle and send smart notifications reminders.
  • Model: S2005OV1N
  • UPC: 850015911842
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 44% -- $28 Buy Now
Amazon   $35 (exp 1 wk ago) $107 Check Price