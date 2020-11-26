Clip the on-page coupon to drop this to $2 under Amazon's price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Black. (You can preorder in Olive or Orange, but there's no indication of when stock will be available.)
- 1.1" OLED display
- PPG optical heart rate monitor
- 11 sport modes
- 16GB storage
- water resistant to 164 feet
- compatible with iOS and Android
- Model: S2005OV1N
- UPC: 850015911842
Published 44 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
- AMAZON ALEXA BUILT-IN: Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit Band 5. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices and more.
- BLOOD OXYGEN SATURATION MONITOR: With Amazfit Band 5 you can measure your blood oxygen saturation and understand your physical state with OxygenBeats. Ideal during high-intensity workouts and sports such as marathons and gym workouts.
- 24/7 HEART RATE, SLEEP AND ACTIVITY TRACKER: The Amazfit Band 5 precise optical heart rate monitoring allows you to accurately track real-time steps taken, all-day heart rate monitoring, distance traveled, calories burned, and quality of sleep and sleeping patterns.
- 15-DAY BATTERY LIFE: Say goodbye to daily recharge. With a fully charged Amazfit Band 5, you dont need to bring a charger for two-week trip. On a single charge, it has enough power to get you charged for 2 whole weeks mind free.
- WOMENS HEALTH TRACKING: With the female period tracking system Band 5 records and predicts the female menstrual cycle and send smart notifications reminders.
Sign In or Register