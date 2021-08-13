Amana 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner w/ Remote Control for $216
eBay · 44 mins ago
Amana 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner w/ Remote Control
$216 $270
free shipping

Apply code "SAVE20FORBTS" to get the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
  • for rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
  • 5.9-ft. power cord
  • 3 cooling speeds
  • removable and washable air filter
  • Model: AMAP081BW
  • UPC: 013964889475
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires 8/17/2021
    Published 44 min ago
AMANA 8,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White for $270
Walmart · 2 mos ago
AMANA 8,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White
$270
free shipping w/ $35

Buy Now at Walmart

  • 8, 000 btu air conditioner for window-mounted installation
  • 3 cooling speeds plus auto option for cooling flexibility
  • 5.9-Ft. Lcdi power cord with 3-prong grounded plug uses 115V electrical outlet
  • Cools a room up to 350 sq. Ft. With up to 1.76 pints per hour dehumidification
  • On-board electronic control panel with digital display
  • Model: AMAP081BW
  • UPC: 013964889475
AMANA 8,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White for $269
Amazon · 11 mos ago
AMANA 8,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White
$269

Buy Now at Amazon

  • 8, 000 btu air conditioner for window-mounted installation
  • 3 cooling speeds plus auto option for cooling flexibility
  • 5.9-Ft. Lcdi power cord with 3-prong grounded plug uses 115V electrical outlet
  • Cools a room up to 350 sq. Ft. With up to 1.76 pints per hour dehumidification
  • On-board electronic control panel with digital display
  • Model: AMAP081BW
  • UPC: 013964889475
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 52% $216 (exp 44 mins ago) $216 Buy Now
Amazon   -- $269 Check Price
Walmart   $270 (exp 2 mos ago) $270 Check Price