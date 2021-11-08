Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we found by $60. Buy Now at Lowe's
- An Eastman Washing Machine Connector 2-Pack (required part) is automatically added to the cart for $32.98 but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- deep water wash option
- 5 temperature settings
- dual action agitator
- extra rinse option
- delicates cycle
- porcelain tub
- late lid lock
- Model: NTW4516FW
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "RX5U9VQS" for a savings of $71. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Engindot Direct via Amazon.
- 2 wash modes
- measures 24.8" L x 15.7" W x 28.7" H
- 11-lbs. washer load capacity (6.6-lbs. spin-dryer capacity)
- Model: EWM35
That is a low by $3, although most charge at least $249. For further comparison, it's the 2nd-best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by wholesale_connection via Amazon.
- 5 cycles
- 3 water level choices
- auto shutoff
- LED display
- Model: BPWM09W
That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by accmonster via eBay.
- 240-Watt
- 1,300-RPM/mins
- 14.3-lbs. rated washing capacity
- Model: XPB35-ZK35
That's a low by a buck, and most stores charge $500 or more. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In White.
- Automatic dryness control
- Wrinkle prevent option
- Reversible door
- 6.5 cu. ft. capacity
- Model: NED4655EW
