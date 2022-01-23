That's $145 under our last mention and a low by $189 today. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 30W LED grow light
- holds up to 9 plants
- digital display
- Model: 903126-1100
Save on a plethora of items from brands like ALPS Mountaineering, Hydro Flask, Big Agnes, Coleman, and many more. Shop Now at REI
- Pictured is the REI Co-op Kingdom 4 Tent for $257 ($172 off).
Apply coupon code "505G8PQR" and " " for a savings of $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jzing via Amazon.
- In 80W Black at this price.
- 4,000-lumen
- dusk to dawn
- motion sensor
- remote control
Clip the 8% off coupon on the product page to drop the price to a buck under our October mention and a savings of $25 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by clearlov3 via Amazon.
- auto on/off
- each LED solar light provides 3 lumens warm white lighting
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Casainc Patio Sling Seat Rocking Chair for $209.52 ($23 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Save on over
100 30 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless Drill Set w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $99 ($60 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
