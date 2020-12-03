It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- See price in cart.
- 9-pod seed kit
- 6" trellis
- 50W LED lighting system
- Model: 903134-1300
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes four 8" stainless steel strips with adhesive backing
- Model: 162942
It's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- S2 alloy steel
- 10 SAE hex bits 1.5mm to 8mm
- 10 metric hex bits 5/64" to 6/15"
- magnetic tips
- storage box
- Model: AM020
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Save on a huge variety of items including bathtubs, fire tables, lighting, tables, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Pleasant Hearth Huxley 38" Lattice Gas Fire Pit Table for $343 ($85 off).
- Although shipping is free for many items, some carry a $55 shipping charge. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge these fees.
Save on over 1,000 items including rugs from $12, door levers from $3, and faucets from $53, among other savings. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
Save on a great selection of patio furniture, home furniture, lighting fixtures, faucets, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save 71% off the list price by applying coupon code "6BAV2DH4". (It's also a $10 drop from our March mention.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Kolliee via Amazon.
- supports up to 250-lbs.
- adjustable height
- flip up arms
- 360° swivel
- 30° tilt
- Model: KL-1
It's $101 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Oak or Cherry.
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
- 4 memory preset options
- high-grade industrial steel
- measures 55" W x 28" D x 28-45 " H
- telescopic adjustment from 28" to 45"
- Model: OD-09A-2
Save 55% by clipping the 20% off on-page coupon and applying code "KW5FBVN8". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silver at this price.
- Sold by AI-Direct via Amazon.
- made of aluminum alloy
- compatible with 4" to 12.9" screens
- adjustable tilt
- height adjust from 4.13" to 8.66"
- fits cases with max thickness of 15mm
- Model: LE784
Clip the $100 off coupon and apply code "MMDP5U9K" for a savings of $118 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aiper Smart via Amazon.
- 1 QC3.0 USB port & USB-A output port
- 8mm DC adapter
- 10 connectors
- chainable solar panel
- measures 55.12" x 20.87" x 0.12"
- Model: SP100
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|30%
|--
|$300
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register