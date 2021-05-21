Aduro U-Drive Pro 1080p Dashboard Camera for $10
Aduro U-Drive Pro 1080p Dashboard Camera
$9.99 $40
free shipping

It's $2 under our Febuary mention and a savings of $30 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Aduro Products via eBay.
  • 2.4" display screen
  • 135° viewing angle
  • ignition, vibration, and motion detection
  • 480p, 720p and 1080p at 30fps frame rate
  • Model: U-Drive Pro HD
  • Expires 5/24/2021
