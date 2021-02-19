That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Aduro_Products via eBay.
- 2.4" display screen
- 135° viewing angle
- ignition, vibration, and motion detection
- 480p, 720p and 1080p at 30fps frame rate
- Model: U-Drive Pro HD
Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts the price by a buck, making it a $6 low today. Buy Now at Tanga
- In Black or Blue.
- Uncheck the shipping protection option at checkout to avoid paying a buck extra.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video recording w/ auto-on/off
- 120° wide-angle lens
- infrared night vision
- 360° rotation
- includes 5V car charger and USB charging cable
- Model: AA-DVC300-01
You'd pay over $70 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5,000-lb. capacity
- Model: 92097
You'd pay close to $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- secure location on your vehicle to store spare keys and other personal items
- Model: HS7000T
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- ultrasonic range-finding technology
- adjustable between 6" and 6 feet
- Model: 00-246
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Most other eBay sellers charge over $20 for similar backpacks of this size. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by gadmarvel via eBay.
- Available in Pythons Grain Black.
- chest and waist straps
- d-rings on the shoulder straps
Apply code "DEALNEWS" to get $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Tanga
- 300J surge protection rating
- 2.1-amp output
- charge up to 8 devices simultaneously
- 6 AC outlets and 2 USB ports
It's $23 under list and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Aduro_Products via eBay.
- adjustable
- 360° rotation
- compatible with smartphone up to 7"
