Aduro Surge Protector w/ USB 2-Pack for $15

Meh · 42 mins ago
$15 $20
free shipping
Two options are available, both at a $5 low; one adds two USB ports, and the other adds an extra wall outlet along with the USB ports. You can choose from two of either or one of each. Buy Now at Meh
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Amazon · 54 mins ago
CyberPower 6-Outlet Swivel Surge Protector
$10 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within one to four weeks
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Philips 6-Outlet Extender Surge Protector 4-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's at least $3 less than you'd pay in store locally, and the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey at this price.
- LED light
- 3-prong
- surge protection rating of 900 Joules
- Model: SPP3469GR/37
Amazon · 2 days ago
Vastfafa Power Strip Surge Protector
$8.99 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "E6SHIJEQ" to save $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by 258Technology via Amazon.
- 6 widely-spaced power outlets
- 2 USB outlets
- 4.5 foot cord
Amazon · 2 days ago
Anker PowerExtend 12-Outlet Surge Protector
$22 $28
free shipping w/ Prime
That is the lowest price we've seen by $3, and a low today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- 12 outlets
- 6ft extension cord
- 1,875W output
- overload protection, grounded protection, and fire-resistant exterior
- Model: A9191121
