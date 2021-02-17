It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Black/Yellow.
- up to 100MB/s read speeds
- strap hole
- capless design
- Model: AUV128-32G-RBY
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a selection of drives with 32GB to 256GB storage. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $34.99 ($40 off).
There are almost 50 items to choose from including USB drives starting at $6, and hard drives starting at $48. Shop Now at eBay
- Shipping adds $5.49, but items over $35 get free shipping.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Western Digital Easystore 12TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $199.99 ($80 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer files between smartphones, tablets, and computers
- read speeds of up to 150MBps
- works with SanDisk Memory Zone app for Android
- Model: SDDDC2-032G-G46
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds of up to 150MB/s
- Model: SDDDC2-256G-G46
Save on laptops, monitors, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Acer G7 Series G257HL 25" IPS Widescreen LED/LCD Monitor for $119.99 ($80 off).
- Many items get free shipping. Check individual product pages.
Save on hundreds of game titles including The Flower Collectors, Gal*Gun Returns (soon to be released), and LEGO City Undercover. Prices start at $2. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is Peaky Blinders: Mastermind for Nintendo Switch for $14.99 ($10 off).
- Nintendo Switch, 3DS, and Wii U titles included
Save on your favorite Xbox games. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is Red Dead Redemption II for Xbox for $26.99 (low by $3).
- titles include Red Dead Redemption II, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Farcry 5, and Hitman 2
It's a savings of $73 off list. Buy Now at Newegg
- In Black.
- Sold by Jabra Online Store via Newegg.
- adjustable stainless steel headband
- Bluetooth
- up to 8 hours talk time per charge
- Model: 100-96300000-02
Save on internal and external drives, RAM, and more for desktops and laptops. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Adata via eBay.
- Pictured is the Adata 240GB Ultimate SU630 SATA 6Gbps 3D NAND 2.5" Internal SSD for $29.99 (low by $4).
