New
Newegg · 45 mins ago
Adata DashDrive UV128 32GB USB 3.2 Flash Drive
$5 $8
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Available in Black/Yellow.
Features
  • up to 100MB/s read speeds
  • strap hole
  • capless design
  • Model: AUV128-32G-RBY
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals USB Flash Drives Newegg Adata
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Newegg 37% $6 (exp 2 yrs ago) $5 Buy Now