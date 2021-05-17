Achim Home Furnishings Nexus Vinyl Floor Tile 20-Pack for $12
New
Lowe's · 8 mins ago
Achim Home Furnishings Nexus Vinyl Floor Tile 20-Pack
$12 $30
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • each tile measures 12" x 12"
  • self-adhesive
  • 20-sq. ft. per box
  • Model: FTVWD23120
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 8 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Home Improvement Lowe's Achim Home Furnishings
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Achim Home Furnishings Nexus Vinyl Floor Tile 20-Pack for $16
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Achim Home Furnishings Nexus Vinyl Floor Tile 20-Pack
$16 $30
free shipping

It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • each tile measures 12" x 12"
  • self-adhesive
  • 20-sq. ft. per box
  • Model: FTVWD23120
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 61% -- $12 Buy Now
Amazon 47% $16 (exp 2 wks ago) $16 Check Price