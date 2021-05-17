Achim Home Furnishings Nexus Vinyl Floor Tile 20-Pack for $12

That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Lowe's
- each tile measures 12" x 12"
- self-adhesive
- 20-sq. ft. per box
- Model: FTVWD23120
-
Published 8 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
It's $130 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Keonjinn via Amazon.
- 40x24"
- LED backlit
- anti-fog
- IP54 waterproof rating
That's a low by $3 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Micro Center
- can be linked to select smart home hubs
- adds smartphone control to your existing garage door opener
- provides real-time status alerts and notifications
- Model: MYQ-G0301
These start at $19 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- sealant finishing tool
- grout scraper
- 5 silicone pads
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Save on a wide selection of items including bathroom vanities, plants, paint, power tools, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Casainc Fully-Assembly 2 Door Accent Cabinet for $439.94. It’s a $78 savings.
Save $50 and get the best shipped price we found by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to save $15 on delivery.
- self-propelled
- 6 deck height settings
- LED lights
- foldable
- 60+ minute run time on a single charge
- includes battery and charger
- Model: LM2102SP
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- includes 140-piece Impact Drill/Drive Set, four 6" 6TPI, three 6" 14TPI, 8" 18TPI, 9" 6TPI, 7-/14" 24T framing saw blades
- Model: CMALWMSTSET
More Offers
It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- each tile measures 12" x 12"
- self-adhesive
- 20-sq. ft. per box
- Model: FTVWD23120
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|61%
|--
|$12
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|47%
|$16 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$16
|Check Price
Sign In or Register