eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Acer Swift 3 Ryzen 5 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$580 $754
free shipping

That's $20 less than Costco's member price. (Non-members pay $630 at Costco.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: SF314-42-R6T7
