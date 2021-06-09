Acer Spin 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $780
eBay · 51 mins ago
Certified Refurb Acer Spin 5 10th-Gen. i7 13.5" 2K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$780 $1,100
free shipping

That's $60 under our February mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Wacom Active Stylus Pen w/ charging dock
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.5" 2256x1504 (2K) IPS touchscreen display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: SP513-54N-74V2
  • UPC: 193199796271
Related Offers
Acer Spin 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $1,260
Walmart · 8 hrs ago
Acer Spin 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$1,260

  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor (Up to 3. 9GHz) 16GB LPDDR4X Memory 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • 13.5" Acer VertiView 2K 2256 x 1504 Widescreen IPS LED-backlit Touch Display (3:2 aspect ratio) Intel Iris Plus Graphics
  • Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802. 11ax Backlit Keyboard fingerprint reader up to 15 hours battery life
  • 2 - USB 3. 1 Type C port supporting USB 3. 1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, USB Charging, DC-in, 2 - USB 3. 2 Gen 1 port (one featuring power-off charging) & 1 - HDMI 2. 0 port
  • Co-Engineered for Mobile Performance by Intel and Acer Rechargeable Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 1. 0
  • Model: SP513-54N-74V2
  • UPC: 193199796271
Acer Spin 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $1,049
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Acer Spin 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$1,049 $1,100
free shipping

It's $51 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor (Up to 3. 9GHz) 16GB LPDDR4X Memory 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • 13.5" Acer VertiView 2K 2256 x 1504 Widescreen IPS LED-backlit Touch Display (3:2 aspect ratio) Intel Iris Plus Graphics
  • Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802. 11ax Backlit Keyboard fingerprint reader up to 15 hours battery life
  • 2 - USB 3. 1 Type C port supporting USB 3. 1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, USB Charging, DC-in, 2 - USB 3. 2 Gen 1 port (one featuring power-off charging) & 1 - HDMI 2. 0 port
  • Co-Engineered for Mobile Performance by Intel and Acer Rechargeable Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 1. 0
  • Model: SP513-54N-74V2
  • UPC: 193199796271
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 29% -- $780 Buy Now
Amazon 4% $840 (exp 3 mos ago) $1049 Check Price
Walmart   $955 (exp 1 wk ago) $1260 Check Price