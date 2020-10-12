Coupon code "PFALL15" cuts it to the best price we could find by $101, although most major retailers charge around $800 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.10GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SP314-54N-50W3
It's $400 under list and the best price we could find by $320. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: SF314-55-58P9
That's a savings of $300 off list and the best price we could find by at least $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DigJungle via eBay.
- 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: AN515-54-58YY
That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) touch LCD
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64bit
It's the lowest price we could find by $563. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.80GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 14" HD touchscreen display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: NX.VKLAA.001
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save at least $100 with an eligible device trade-in on the newest, lightest Surface laptop. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Available at this price in Platinum.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save on almost 5,000 items, including electronics, computers, tools, TVs, toys, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one.
Update: The price increased to $273.98. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
That's a low by at least $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Back in stock on October 4, but can be ordered at this price now.
- Price drops at checkout.
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- AMD FreeSync support
- 2 HDMI 2.0 & 2 USB 3.0
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by pro distributing via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: CB282K
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 4ms response time
- 2 x HDMI and 1 x DisplayPort connections
- 100 x 100mm VESA mount compatible
- Model: UM.HV7AA.003
It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 1ms response time
- AMD radeon
- 2 HDMI, VGA
- built-in 2 watt speakers
- Model: UM.QV0AA.002
