eBay · 1 hr ago
Acer Spin 3 Ice Lake i5 14" 1080p Touch Laptop w/ 512GB SSD & Active Stylus Pen
$649 $749
Coupon code "PFALL15" cuts it to the best price we could find by $101, although most major retailers charge around $800 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.10GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: SP314-54N-50W3
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
