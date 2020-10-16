New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Refurb Acer Spin 13 i3 13.5" 2-in-1 Chromebook w/ 128GB SSD
$450 $680
free shipping

That's $179 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay with a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core CPU
  • 13.5" 2256x1504 IPS touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB flash memory
  • Chrome OS
  • functions as a laptop and a tablet
  • Model: CP713-1WN-37V8
  • UPC: 191114863015
