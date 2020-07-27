That's $50 off list and the best price we could find available today (you'd pay twice that, plus have to wait longer elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold via Newegg via eBay.
- Flickerless technology
- Blue light shield technology
- 75Hz Refresh Rate
- HDMI, VGA Video Inputs
- AMD FreeSync Technology
- Built-in 2-watt Speakers
- Model: KG271
Expires 7/27/2020
Published 42 min ago
That's the best deal we could find by $5, but other big stores charge $220. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected to be in stock on August
816, but you can make your purchase now at the above price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort, HDMI & DVI inputs
- Model: UM.UE2AA.A01
Apply coupon code "23990" for a total savings of $80 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- VGA and HDMI ports
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- Model: R241Y BBIX
That's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI ports
- 1 DisplayPort
- 1 HDMI cable included
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: KG241Q
Over 30 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on August 27 but can be ordered now.
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
Get this price via coupon code "23990". It's the lowest we could find by $79. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI & DVI inputs
- VESA mounting
- Model: 3UA74AA#ABA
These start at $60 via third-party sellers.
Update: The price has increased to $54.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Save on Apple Watches, iPhone, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on clothing, accessories, tools, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's an incredible savings of $550. Most major retailers charge at least $1,198. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octo-core processor
- 6.7" 3200 x 1440 OLED display
- GSM/CDMA
- Android 10
- Model: SM-G985F/DS
It's $23 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Note that you can find other colors beyond black if you scroll down. (Some colors are slightly more.)
It's the best price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Staples
- 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution HD LCD
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NX.HDGAA.002
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB hard drive
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3HT-C6XF
That's $30 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Acer Recertified Store via Amazon.
- A 90-day Amazon warranty is provided.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
