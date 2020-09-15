This is Acer's refurbished price. (This monitor is new and also the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI input
- Model: UM.HW0AA.A01
That's $700 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies.
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- 4 ms GTG Response Time
- five USB ports, HDMI, and DisplayPort
- IPS panel
- Model: UM.HX0AA.P01
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by pro distributing via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: CB282K
That's the best deal we could find by $74. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- HDR10
- 75Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: UM.HB2AA.005
That's $50 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI & DVI inputs
- Model: UM.FX2AA.D01
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Select "Intel 4471U" in the Model drop-down menu to get this deal.
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake R dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) Touch LCD
- 8GB RAM; 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB715-1WT-P5DW
Save $10 on this entry-level gaming display, which sports a 75Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync support
- HDMI, VGA
- TN panel
- Model: UM.FX1AA.006
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- Nvidia G-Sync adaptive sync w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- DVI, HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: UMFX0AA001
-
