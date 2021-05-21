Acer Chromebox CXI3 Celeron Kaby Lake R Mini Desktop PC w/ 128GB SSD for $158

That's $72 below our mention of a new one from last October and $61 under the best price we could find for a new one now. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron 3867U 1.8GHz dual core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CXI3-UA91
- UPC: 193199889935
Expires 5/24/2021
Published 32 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $45 under list price.
It's $42 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron Dual-Core Processor 3867U with Intel HD Graphics 610
- 4GB DDR4 2133MHz Memory and 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5, Gigabit Ethernet LAN & Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- 1 - USB 3.1 Type C Gen 1 ports (up to 5 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, USB Charging, 3 - USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (2 Front & 1 Rear), 2 - USB 2.0 ports & 1 - HDMI Port
- Chrome OS | Keyboard, Mouse and VESA Mounting Kit Included
- Model: CXI3-UA91
- UPC: 193199889935
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|41%
|--
|$158
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|16%
|$226 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$225
|Check Price
|Amazon
|15%
|$230 (exp 7 mos ago)
|$228
|Check Price
