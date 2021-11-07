After an in-cart discount, that's $151 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: C24-963-UJ11
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
You'll pay at least $478 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This item is backed by a two-year warranty from Allstate.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.90GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows Home 10
- Model: TC-866-UR11
Take an extra $60 in cart, yielding an $180 savings off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- mouse and keyboard
- Model: TC-895-UA92
- UPC: 193199825964
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop fir $1,159.99 (low by $70).
Clip the $15 off on page coupon and apply code "10DEALSG3410" for a savings of $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wepad Computer Mall via Amazon.
- Intel Celeron J3455 Apollo Lake 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $240 under our mention from two weeks ago and a $261 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
Shop over 350 refurbished desktops from $197 and laptops from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Ivy Bridge i5 Desktop PC for $257.99 ($32 less than refurb elsewhere).
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 13.5" 2K VertiView touch display
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP713-2W-3311
That's $81 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- Model: CP514-1H-R4HQ
Save a total of $70 off list with coupon code "PICKCR10". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 Jasper Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A317-33-C49D
That's a savings of $170 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 13.5" 2256 x 1504 touch display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP713-3W-5102
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|41%
|$361 (exp 6 days ago)
|$348
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register