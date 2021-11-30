That's $107 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A514-54-501Z
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $48 and more notably, it's $120 under what Acer charges direct. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- ChromeOS
- Model: NX.HKGAA.001
That's $129 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c 8-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP513-1H-S60F
It's $49 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A115-32-C28P
That's $29 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- Model: CP514-1H-R4HQ
Shop discounted laptops from Acer, Lenovo, Asus, and HP. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch Laptop for $139.99 ($130 off).
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Target
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
That's $20 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $181.)
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Choose from options on laptops, desktops, and monitors. An extra 15% discount will be applied in the cart automatically. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer direct via eBay.
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Acer Swift 3 AMD Ryzen 7 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $492.99 after extra savings ($669 new).
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $144. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UR14
That's a savings of $20 off the list price. Similar adapters go for at least two bucks more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TheMaxMart via eBay.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|30%
|--
|$382
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register