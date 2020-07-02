That's $120 off list and a good price on a newly-released laptop. Buy Now at Newegg
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution HD LCD
- 12GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit OS
- Model: A515-55G-575S
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
All third-party sellers charge $440 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's the lowest price we could find by $84. Buy Now at Groupon
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD display
- 16GB SSD 2GB RAM
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB3-532-C47C
That's the best deal we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- PC World gave it their Editors' Choice award.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- USB Type-C, USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and HDMI ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SF314-42-R9YN
Apply coupon code "361BK" to save. That's an incredible value on a workhorse Chromebook with 4GB of RAM. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
Most items see their full discounts via coupon codes, as listed on their product pages. Shop Now at Lenovo
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Trade-in and save on the first Galaxy branded chromebook. Shop Now at Samsung
- Plus, free pair of Galaxy Bunds and 3-months of Disney+ for new subscribers.
- Available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Save on a massive array of items, including PC components, headphones, electronics, video games, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Although the banner advertises savings of up to 40% off, we found deeper discounts within.
- The majority of items within the sale ship for free; otherwise, shipping starts around $2.
This is the best price we've seen in any condition for these headphone, and the lowest price we could find today by $36. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by NothingButSavings via Newegg.
- 40mm drivers
- tri-level cancellation
- inline microphone and controller
- 10Hz to 25kHz frequency response
- memory foam padding on the headband and earcups
- Model: ATH-ANC9
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
Apply coupon code "BLWT7" to save. That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- built-in mic with adaptive equalization, wind noise reduction & echo cancellation
- foldable
- ambient monitor you can switch on to hear an office conversation, etc., without removing the headphones
Coupon code "72048" drops it to the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Staples
- LED backlight
- 1366x768 (720p) resolution
- HDMI & VGA
- Model: UM.IX2AA.A05
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register