New
Newegg · 19 mins ago
Acer Aspire 5 10th-Gen. Ice Lake i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
$680 $800
free shipping

That's $120 off list and a good price on a newly-released laptop. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution HD LCD
  • 12GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit OS
  • Model: A515-55G-575S
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops Newegg Acer
Core i5 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register