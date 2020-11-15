It's the lowest price we could find by $563. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Microsoft via eBay
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.80GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 14" HD touchscreen display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: NX.VKLAA.001
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: AN515-55-53AG
Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: SF314-55-58P9
Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- A two-year Acer warranty applies.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 12" 1366x912 LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: C851-C9CF
Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Whiskey Lake i7 13" 1080p Touch Laptop for $799.99 ($1,539 off).
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Whiskey Lake i7 13" 1080p Touch Laptop for $799.99 ($1,539 off).
HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
That's the best price we could find by $90.
10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
Refurb Makita 12V MAX CXT Li-Ion 3/8" Drill Driver for $45.59 (after code, $104 off)
- these are certified refurbished items, backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- pictured is the Refurb Makita 12V MAX CXT Li-Ion 3/8" Drill Driver for $45.59 (after code, $104 off)
- these are certified refurbished items, backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Creators Club members also bag free shipping on all orders.
- Creators Club members also bag free shipping on all orders.
Available in Black/Blue.
- Available in Black/Blue.
Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- wireless keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: C24-963-UA91
1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA, DVI, and HDMI inputs
- Model: K272HL
Acer Nitro VG0 27" Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $130 ($20 less than buying a new model).
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro VG0 27" Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $130 ($20 less than buying a new model).
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- Sold by DigJungle via eBay.
- 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: AN515-54-58YY
