New
eBay · 51 mins ago
Acer TravelMate Whiskey Lake i7 14" Laptop
$899 $1,499
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $563. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Microsoft via eBay
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.80GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • 14" HD touchscreen display
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: NX.VKLAA.001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Acer
Core i7 14 inch SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $899 Buy Now
Microsoft Store   $899 (exp 1 wk ago) -- Check Price