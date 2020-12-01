New
Certified Refurbished Acer TravelMate 8th-Gen. i7 14" Touchscreen Laptop
$950 $1,400
free shipping

That's $300 under the best price we could find for a new one.

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • A 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.80GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: TMX514-51T-72KH
  • UPC: 193199202819
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Acer TravelMate 8th-Gen. i7 14" Touchscreen Laptop
$1,330 $1,400

It's $70 under list price.

Verified: 12/01/2020 · Save $70.27 off list

Walmart · 6 days ago
Acer TravelMate X5 TMX514-51T-72KH, 14" Full HD IPS Touch, 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U, 16GB DDR4,
$1,637

Buy Now at Walmart

