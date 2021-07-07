Acer Swift 3 Ryzen 5 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $490 for members
Acer Swift 3 Ryzen 5 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$490 for members $702
free shipping

That's only slightly more than our previous refurb mention and the best we could find for a brand new one today by $140. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: SF314-42-R6T7
