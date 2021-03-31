New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Certified Refurb Acer Spin 713 10th-Gen. i5 13.5" 2-in-1 Chromebook
$486 $728
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to save. That's $143 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Acer via eBay with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.5" 2256x1504 IPS touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Chrome OS
  • functions as a laptop and a tablet
  • Model: CP713-2W-5874
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Acer
Refurbished Core i5 Chromebooks SSD 2-in-1 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 33% $480 (exp 3 mos ago) $486 Buy Now