Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to save. That's $143 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- Model: CP713-2W-5874
That's the best price we could find by $48. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Get this price via coupon code "PAYLESSCR"
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SP314-54N-58Q7
That's tied with our mention from last week (which required a coupon) as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $70 under the best deal we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HKBAA.004
Apply code "PAYLESSCR" to save $67 off list price. It's $17 below our mention a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. You'll pay at least $233 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
- UPC: 841631149030
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Save on 19 configurations, all priced under $700. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Chromebook G9 11.6" Laptop for $253 ($207 off).
It's $170 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save on the Galaxy S20 range, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 ranges, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Android Phone for Verizon for $549.99 ($350 less than factory-sealed).
That's $110 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's $100 less than we could find for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- mouse and keyboard
- Model: TC-895-UA92
- UPC: 193199825964
Thanks to coupon code "PAYLESSCR", that's $105 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: KG281K bmiipx
That's a savings of $650 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: PH317-53-71D6
- UPC: 193199243522
