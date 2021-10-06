That's a $65 drop from last week, and $143 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Nvidia G-Sync
- 2 4-watt speakers
- 2 HDMI inputs & 2 DisplayPort inputs
- Model: XB273K Gpbmiipprzx
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $120 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- Sold by Bundlemore via eBay.
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
Save on over 300 items, including laptops, monitors, desktops, keyboards, mice, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Acer Chromebook 315 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $149.99 ($39 less than a new model costs elsewhere, and the best we've seen).
- This includes a number of certified refurbished items, which are all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's $44 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 24.5" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS 16:9 LCD display
- 1ms response time
- 240Hz refresh rate
- Model: UM.KV2AA.X01
That's $70 under our June refurb mention, and $90 less than a refurb costs elsewhere, outside of other Acer storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) maximum resolution @ 240 Hz
- NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- 1 USB 3.0 upstream
- 4x USB 3.0 downstream
- tilt & height adjustment
- Model: XB273 Gxbmiipprzx
Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "KZFGWQ5R" to save $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ZYW Trading via Amazon.
- 110-lb. max capacity
- adjustable length and angle
- retainer for stability
- Model: PCAC-001
That's $83 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $10 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by OHOPE via Amazon.
- Two sides rest on the middle risers with a pivot point
- Model: Z205-BK
That's a $5 savings when you apply code "DNEWS343921". Buy Now at UntilGone
- VESA mount
- 17.6-lbs. max load
- fits monitors 15" to 27"
- 90° tilt
- 180° swivel
- includes desk clamp
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's $202 less than BJ's Wholesale Club charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UJ11
Save on over 300 items, including Chromebooks starting from $130, monitors from $150, mini desktop PCs from $180, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 ($90 less than new model costs at Target).
The price drops in cart to the lowest we could find by $189. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via Amazon.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: TC-895-UR11
That's the best price we could find by $19.
Update: The price drops to $202.39 in cart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- 4GB memory; 128GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A115-32-C44C
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|55%
|$550 (exp 2 hrs ago)
|$484
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register