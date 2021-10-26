That's the lowest price we could find by $125, although most sellers charge at least $499. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 27" 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- Nvidia G-Sync compatible
- 165Hz refresh rate
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 1ms response time
- Model: XB273U Gsbmiiprzx
Published 23 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
Clip the on page coupon to get it for $869 off list when new and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's currently $184 under the best price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now at Amazon
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who supports it.
- Sold by Acer Certified Store via Amazon.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Nvidia G-Sync
- 2 4-watt speakers
- 2 HDMI inputs & 2 DisplayPort inputs
- Model: XB273K Gpbmiipprzx
Save on over 300 items, including laptops, monitors, desktops, keyboards, mice, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Acer Chromebook 315 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $149.99 ($39 less than a new model costs elsewhere, and the best we've seen).
- This includes a number of certified refurbished items, which are all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's $30 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- 1 ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: CB272U SMIIPRX
That's a $65 drop from last week, and $143 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Nvidia G-Sync
- 2 4-watt speakers
- 2 HDMI inputs & 2 DisplayPort inputs
- Model: XB273K Gpbmiipprzx
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $10 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by OHOPE via Amazon.
- Two sides rest on the middle risers with a pivot point
- Model: Z205-BK
It's a savings of at least $341 off what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- Rockchirp RK3288W quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 2GB RAM & 16GB eMMC storage
- 5MP webcam
- built-in microphone & speakers
- vesa mount compatible
- Model: VSD243
Save on a selection of more than a dozen Acer monitors. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Aopen by Acer HC1 31.5" 1440p 144Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $300 (price low by $50).
Save on 20 bundles, including monitor/keyboard, monitor/headset, and dual monitors, with prices starting at around $225. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the Omen X 1440p HDR 240Hz IPS LED Gaming Monitor Bundle for $970.99 (low by $69).
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Alternatively, add two pairs to your cart and the price drops to $45. (A low by $68.)
- Available in Core Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
You'll pay at least $478 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This item is backed by a two-year warranty from Allstate.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.90GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows Home 10
- Model: TC-866-UR11
It's $215 off list and the best price we could find by $115. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SF314-59-75QC
Save $200 off the list price to get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 13.5" 2K VertiView touch display
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP713-2W-3311
That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SF314-43-R2YY
