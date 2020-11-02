New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Acer Predator Helios 300 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 2060 6GB GPU
$1,000 $1,650
free shipping

It's $138 under our mention of a new one from 2 weeks ago, the lowest price we could find today by $188, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • This item is in like-new condition.
  • A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: PH315-53-72XD
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Acer
Core i7 Gaming 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Acer Predator Helios 300 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 2060 6GB GPU
$1,188 $1,650
free shipping

It's $462 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake six-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
  • Model: PH315-53-72XD

Used 2 times · Verified: 11/02/2020 · Save $461.99 off list · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 39% -- $1000 Buy Now
Amazon 27% $1138 (exp 1 wk ago) $1188 Check Price