Acer Nitro XV272U 27" 1440p IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $264 in-cart

Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $263.99. That's a savings of $36. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort, 2 HDMI inputs
- 4 USB ports
- Model: UM.HX2AA.P03
After the in-cart discount, it's $142 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort, 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: PE270K bmiipruzx
Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $219.99. That's $5 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $29 today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: UM.PX1AA.004
Sve $28 via coupon code "5CCCMRHZ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by H Huanuoav via Amazon.
- gas spring arms
- cable management
- full-motion adjustment
- holds 5.5 to 17.6-lbs each
- Model: HADSK5
That's $137 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Apply code "EAN56DGV" to save $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by H Huanuoav via Amazon.
- full-motion adjustment
- two-stage locking with c-clamp and grommet base
- holds up to 37.5-lbs. each
- Model: HNAVCM7
Upgrade your office or home office with a new monitor or stand. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $20 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Asus MB168B 15.6" LED Portable Monitor for $99.99 (low by $30).
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty
- built-in mic
- up to 9 hours playtime per charge
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- charging case
- Model: WF-XB700/L
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
You'd pay nearly double that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
Save on almost 250 golf items, with golf towels starting from $6, polo shirts from $9, golf balls from $16, gloves from $16, putters from $32, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Bullet 35" Mallet Putter for $31.99 ($48 off).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
After the in-cart discount, that's $92 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TC-875-UR11
That's $70 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- The price drops in cart
- Intel Celeron 3867U 1.8GHz dual core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CXI3-UA91
- UPC: 193199889935
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB hard drive
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3HT-C6XF
Apply coupon code "PICKCR5" to get this deal. That's $360 under the best price we could find for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS Pantone-validated IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Active Stylus
- Ezel Hinge for 6 convertible modes to draw, type, collaborate, present, and view content
- Can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- Model: CC314-72G-72SX
- UPC: 193199855855
