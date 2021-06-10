Acer Nitro XV272U 27" 1440p IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $264 in-cart
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Acer Nitro XV272U 27" 1440p IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor
$264 in-cart $300
free shipping

Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $263.99. That's a savings of $36. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
  • AMD FreeSync w/ 144Hz refresh rate
  • DisplayPort, 2 HDMI inputs
  • 4 USB ports
  • Model: UM.HX2AA.P03
