It's $10 under our June mention and $30 under what you'd pay at Acer direct.
- AMD FreeSync Adaptive Refresh
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- 2 HDMI and 1 DisplayPort inputs
- built-in speakers
- Model: UM.HV0AA.005
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $120 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- Sold by Bundlemore via eBay.
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $10 off list.
- Sold by OHOPE via Amazon.
- Two sides rest on the middle risers with a pivot point
- Model: Z205-BK
If you need more than one monitor, bundle them at HP and save.
- Pictured is the HP M24f 23.8" 1080p Monitor Bundle for $329.99 (low by $90).
It's $123 under list and the lowest price we've seen.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- 2 HDMI
- 1 DisplayPort
- Radeon FreeSync Technology
- Model: 27UL650-W
- UPC: 719192625648
Add the monitor and controller to your cart and apply coupon code "SVI23141707019UC" for the lowest price we could find by $131.
- 27" QHD (2560 x 1440) Nano IPS Display | 3-Side Virtually Borderless Display
- IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time and 144Hz Refresh Rate
- NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync
- DCI-P3 98% Color Gamut with HDR10
- Ergo Stand (Extend/Retract/Swivel/Height/Pivot/Tilt)
- Model: 27GN880-B
- UPC: 195174009864
Save on 60 styles from brands like Realspace, Serta, Brenton Studio, and more.
- Plus, members get 15% back in Rewards.
- Pictured is the Realspace Cressfield Bonded Leather High-Back Executive Chair for $99.99 ($150 off).
Save up to 50% off furniture, up to 55% off back-to-school essentials, and up to 60% off chairs, plus discounts on PCs, printers, electronics, and more.
- Opt for pickup to save $9.95 or get free shipping with orders over $45.
Pocket folders start from 45 cents, writing accessories start at 50 cent, crayons from 75 cents, binders from $3, and more.
- If you opt for curbside pickup, it will be ready within 30 minutes, or if your order is not ready in 30 minutes, you will receive an email, within 48 hours of placing your order, with a coupon for $5 off your next qualifying purchase.
Save on pens, notebooks, backpacks, markers, glue, binders, and more.
- Pictured is the Paper Mate Flair Porous-Point Pens 12-Pack for $9.99 (low by at least $10).
- Spend $45 for free shipping, or choose store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee.
It's $31 under our May mention and a savings of $131 off list.
- MediaTek MT 8183C 2GHz octa-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HUVAA.006
Apply code "PICKCR8" to get $64 below the next best price we could find for a refurb. You'll pay at least $101 more for a new model elsewhere.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP314-21-R56W
That's a savings of $100 off list and the best price we could find.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 1.80GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: SFX14-41G-R1S6
That's the best price for a refurb that we could find by $22.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.10GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A315-23-R59G
Sign In or Register