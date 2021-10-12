Apply code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save a total of $68 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS display
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: KG272 Bmiix
Save on over 300 items, including laptops, monitors, desktops, keyboards, mice, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Acer Chromebook 315 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $149.99 ($39 less than a new model costs elsewhere, and the best we've seen).
- This includes a number of certified refurbished items, which are all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's a $65 drop from last week, and $143 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Nvidia G-Sync
- 2 4-watt speakers
- 2 HDMI inputs & 2 DisplayPort inputs
- Model: XB273K Gpbmiipprzx
That's $44 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 24.5" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS 16:9 LCD display
- 1ms response time
- 240Hz refresh rate
- Model: UM.KV2AA.X01
That's $70 under our June refurb mention, and $90 less than a refurb costs elsewhere, outside of other Acer storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) maximum resolution @ 240 Hz
- NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- 1 USB 3.0 upstream
- 4x USB 3.0 downstream
- tilt & height adjustment
- Model: XB273 Gxbmiipprzx
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $10 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by OHOPE via Amazon.
- Two sides rest on the middle risers with a pivot point
- Model: Z205-BK
That's a $5 savings when you apply code "DNEWS343921". Buy Now at UntilGone
- VESA mount
- 17.6-lbs. max load
- fits monitors 15" to 27"
- 90° tilt
- 180° swivel
- includes desk clamp
This is the lowest price we found by $3, although most retailers charge $349 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatible w/ 144hz refresh rate
- one DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- Model: 27GN800-B
You'd pay about $10 more at other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) IPS LCD display
- AMD FreeSync Premium
- 170Hz refresh rate; 0.5ms (MPRT) response time
- HDMI, DisplayPort, USB
- adjustable height and tilt
- Model: M27Q
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: The price now drops to $25 via coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15". Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Vector Navy/White/Red (pictured) or Core Black.
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's $202 less than BJ's Wholesale Club charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UJ11
Save on over 300 items, including Chromebooks starting from $130, monitors from $150, mini desktop PCs from $180, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 ($90 less than new model costs at Target).
The price drops in cart to the lowest we could find by $189. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via Amazon.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: TC-895-UR11
That's the best price we could find by $19.
Update: The price drops to $202.39 in cart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- 4GB memory; 128GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A115-32-C44C
