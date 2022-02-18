That's $330 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Acer
- 4th-Generation AMD Ryzen 7-5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080(1080p) 16:9 144Hz display
- 16GB & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home, eligible for Windows 11 free upgrade
- Model: NH.QBCAA.001
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's a savings of $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 NVMe PCI SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: A514-54-501Z
It's $50 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- MediaTek MT8183C octa-core processor
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-11H-K04N
That's $304 under what you'd pay at eBay. Plus, you're getting 256GB of storage. (Most Chromebooks come with 32GB or 64GB eMMC flash memory.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 LED touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.AHAAA.001
That's $39 under the lowest price we could find for a new in-box Chromebook. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
- UPC: 841631149030
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
Apply coupon code "FEB22DEAL3" to save an extra $250 off 14 systems. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
That's a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
It's $29 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560 x 1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DVI-D, HDMI, DisplayPort Input
- built-in speakers
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- AMD Freesync technology
- Model: XG270HU
You'd pay almost double this for a new model — a new one is $413 more at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3440×1440 native resolution
- 1900R curvature
- 180Hz refresh rate
- 2 7-watt speakers
- 3 HDMI and 5 USB ports
- Model: X34 Pbmiphzx
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Acer
|24%
|--
|$1000
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register