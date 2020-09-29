New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Acer Nitro 5 9th-Gen Coffee Lake i5 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1050 3GB GPU
$749 $1,049
free shipping

That's a savings of $300 off list and the best price we could find by at least $31. Buy Now at eBay

  • 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 3GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: AN515-54-58YY
