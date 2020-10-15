New
Refurb Acer Nitro 5 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 17.3" Gaming Laptop
$700 $975
free shipping

That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • A 2-year warranty, backed by Allstate, applies.
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 4-core CPU
  • 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS display
  • 8GB RAM; 512 SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: AN517-52-52T3
