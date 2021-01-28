It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate and 1ms Virtual Response Boost
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: VG270
That's $30 under our mention from last August, and the lowest price we could find today by $70 after applying coupon code "17556" (you may have to proceed all the way to checkout to see the discount). Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- 4ms response time
- Model: EB321HQ ABI
You'd pay $50 more for a new monitor elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's $70 under list and the best price we could find. It's also a great deal on a monitor with these specs in general. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 250 nits brightness
That's $35 off and $5 less than what other sellers are charging for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR5".
- They're certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 5ms response time
- Model: UM.WB6AA.005
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Apply coupon code "17556" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 9TT20A6#ABA
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $8 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
That's $50 under our August mention, $150 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- wireless subwoofer
- spun copper injection molded graphite woofers
- linear travel suspension horn-loaded tweeters
- Model: 1064177
It's the lowest price we could find for an in stock unit by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: G271
It's the lowest price we could find by $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock
but can currently be ordered at this price.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Save on a range of Acer laptops. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Celeron N4000 15.6" Chromebook Laptop for $199.99 ($20 off).
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies to most products. Information is on the product page.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find for this new model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) Pantone-validated IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Active Stylus
- Ezel Hinge for 6 convertible modes to draw, type, collaborate, present, and view content
- Model: NX.C5PAA.001
Apply coupon code "PLAYCR20" to get this deal. That's $25 under our refurb mention from December and $240 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SP314-54N-58Q7
