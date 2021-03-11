Save $22 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- blue light filter
- 1 HDMI port
- tilt adjustment
- VESA mounting compatible
- Model: UM.QX0AA.004
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
Apply code "PICKCR5" to get $15 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: UM.QX3AA.001
That's $70 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: UM.QX2AA.005
That's a savings of $10 compared to the lowest price we could find for a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz
- Radeon FreeSync
- Model: UM.QQ1AA.001
Apply coupon code "30SFYYD9" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aludest via Amazon.
- adjustable
- compatible for screens 17” to 27”
- 360° rotation
That's $30 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 2560 x 1080 resolution
- 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 1.4, and audio line-out
- LowBlue mode and ficker-free technology
- Model: CQ29G2E
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Apply coupon code "DN32" to get it for $7 less than Amazon's price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- Available in Black at this price.
- The Silver option is available for a few cents more with the same code.
- 3 adjustable height levels
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS045
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Shop discounted crayons, pens, binders, paper, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Crayola Crayons Assorted Colors 24-Pack for $1.25 ($1 off).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee, or get free next day shipping on orders of $60 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- For in-store pickup only. (Availability may vary by location.)
Give your home office a makeover and save on chairs, desks, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Modern Comfort Winsley Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Chair for $129.99 ($100 off).
That's $34 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Intel Celeron 3867U Kaby Lake R 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: DT.Z17AA.002
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 1ms response time
- DisplayPort
- Model: UM.UX1AA.S02
