Acer KA240Y bi 23.8" 1080p FreeSync Monitor
$90 $120
Features
  • 1920x1080 resolution
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • blue light filter
  • 1 HDMI port
  • tilt adjustment
  • VESA mounting compatible
  • Model: UM.QX0AA.004
