Newegg · 1 hr ago
Acer EK241Y 23.8" 1080p 75Hz IPS LED Monitor
$100 $130
$5 shipping

That's $30 off and a great price for a 24" IPS display. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 1920x1080 native resolution
  • IPS panel
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • VGA & HDMI (HDMI cable included)
  • Model: UM.QE1AA.004
