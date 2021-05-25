Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel 10th-Gen. i7 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,140

Apply coupon code "PICKCR5" to get this deal. That's $360 under the best price we could find for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS Pantone-validated IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Active Stylus
- Ezel Hinge for 6 convertible modes to draw, type, collaborate, present, and view content
- Can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- Model: CC314-72G-72SX
- UPC: 193199855855
Save on a range of electronics, including keyboards starting from $24.99, monitors from
$89.99 $79, and laptops from $169.99. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items qualify for extra discounts via in-cart savings or coupon codes (these are noted on the product pages).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Acer Nitro 27" 1080p Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $129.99 ($87 off new).
Save on over 90 items, including monitors starting from $97, laptops from $282, desktops from $352, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $325.59 (low by $44).
It's $100 under list price and hard to find elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- MediaTek MT 8183C 2GHz octa-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HUVAA.006
Add it to your cart to drop it automatically to $281.59, a savings of $147 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP314-21-R56W
Save on 29 models, with prices starting from $169. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Duet 10.1" Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook w/ 128GB SSD for $249 in cart ($50 off).
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
That's a $38 drop since March and the best price we've seen for this build.
Update: It's now $429.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's the lowest price we could find by $90.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March mention and a current low by $118. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
It's a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- VGA and HDMI ports
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- Model: R241Y BBIX
Use code "PICKCR4MOM" to get $44 below the next best price we could find for a certified refurbished model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- MediaTek M9173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64Gb eMMC flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB5-312T-K95W
- UPC: 841631132964
That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $10. Buy Now at Staples
- A 90-day warranty applies. It's unclear who supports it.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 screen resolution
- Model: UM.QB2AA.001
More Offers
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core Processor (Up to 5.0 GHz) with Windows 10 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM; Studio Laptop
- 14.0" Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS Corning Gorilla Glass 5 anti-glare display with integrated touch and stylus support; Pantone Validated; Delta E
- 16GB On-Board DDR4 Memory; 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD
- Wireless: Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz featuring 2x2 MU-MIMO technology; Bluetooth 5.1; Amber Colored Backlit Keyboard
- Model: CC314-72G-72SX
- UPC: 193199855855
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|26%
|--
|$1140
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|--
|$1487
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$1700 (exp 3 wks ago)
|$1800
|Check Price
Sign In or Register