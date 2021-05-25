Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel 10th-Gen. i7 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,140
eBay · 30 mins ago
Certified Refurb Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel 10th-Gen. i7 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$1,140 $1,560
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR5" to get this deal. That's $360 under the best price we could find for it new. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS Pantone-validated IPS display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Active Stylus
  • Ezel Hinge for 6 convertible modes to draw, type, collaborate, present, and view content
  • Can be used as a tablet or a laptop
  • Model: CC314-72G-72SX
  • UPC: 193199855855
  Published 30 min ago
Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel CC314-72G-72SX Convertible Creator Laptop, Intel i7-10750H, GeForce GTX 1650, 14" for $1,800
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel CC314-72G-72SX Convertible Creator Laptop, Intel i7-10750H, GeForce GTX 1650, 14"
$1,800

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core Processor (Up to 5.0 GHz) with Windows 10 Home
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM; Studio Laptop
  • 14.0" Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS Corning Gorilla Glass 5 anti-glare display with integrated touch and stylus support; Pantone Validated; Delta E
  • 16GB On-Board DDR4 Memory; 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD
  • Wireless: Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz featuring 2x2 MU-MIMO technology; Bluetooth 5.1; Amber Colored Backlit Keyboard
  • Model: CC314-72G-72SX
  • UPC: 193199855855
Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel CC314-72G-72SX Convertible Creator Laptop, Intel i7-10750H, GeForce GTX 1650, 14" for $1,487
Amazon · 8 mos ago
Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel CC314-72G-72SX Convertible Creator Laptop, Intel i7-10750H, GeForce GTX 1650, 14"
$1,487 $1,500
free shipping

It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core Processor (Up to 5.0 GHz) with Windows 10 Home
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM; Studio Laptop
  • 14.0" Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS Corning Gorilla Glass 5 anti-glare display with integrated touch and stylus support; Pantone Validated; Delta E
  • 16GB On-Board DDR4 Memory; 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD
  • Wireless: Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz featuring 2x2 MU-MIMO technology; Bluetooth 5.1; Amber Colored Backlit Keyboard
  • Model: CC314-72G-72SX
  • UPC: 193199855855
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 26% -- $1140 Buy Now
Amazon   -- $1487 Check Price
Walmart   $1700 (exp 3 wks ago) $1800 Check Price