Save $200 off the list price to get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 13.5" 2K VertiView touch display
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP713-2W-3311
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on over 300 items, including laptops, monitors, desktops, keyboards, mice, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Acer Chromebook 315 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $149.99 ($39 less than a new model costs elsewhere, and the best we've seen).
- This includes a number of certified refurbished items, which are all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's the best price we could find by $19.
Update: The price drops to $202.39 in cart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- 4GB memory; 128GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A115-32-C44C
That's $78 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP314-21-R56W
That's $49 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A115-32-C28P
Save on over 40 items, including keyboards, mice, monitors, laptops, power banks, and more. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Flex 5i 11th-Gen i3 13.3" 2-in-1 Chromebook for $424.99 via coupon "WEEKENDDB2" ($115 off).
- Many items have individual coupon codes displayed on the product page.
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save on everything from video games, to laptops, cameras, TVs, keyboards and mice, robot vacuums, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save on a range of brands and configurations, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's $202 less than BJ's Wholesale Club charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UJ11
Save on over 300 items, including Chromebooks starting from $130, monitors from $150, mini desktop PCs from $180, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 ($90 less than new model costs at Target).
The price drops in cart to the lowest we could find by $189. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via Amazon.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: TC-895-UR11
Apply code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save a total of $68 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS display
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: KG272 Bmiix
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|37%
|--
|$329
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register