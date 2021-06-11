Acer Chromebook Spin 311 MediaTek 11.6" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $210
Certified Refurb Acer Chromebook Spin 311 MediaTek 11.6" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$210 $312
free shipping

That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) touch LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC
  • Chrome OS
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: CP311-3H-K6XD
