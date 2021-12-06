It's $144 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- MediaTek MT8183C 2GHz octa-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- 11.6" IPS touch display
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HUVAA.005
It's the lowest price we could find by $48 and more notably, it's $120 under what Acer charges direct. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- ChromeOS
- Model: NX.HKGAA.001
It's $49 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A115-32-C28P
That's $29 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- Model: CP514-1H-R4HQ
That's a $30 drop since we saw it six days ago; you'd pay around $80 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-9H-C4XC
Apply coupon code "MERRY14W" for a savings of $380 off list. That's $50 under our mention from a week ago and $478 less than Lenovo's eBay storefront. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 82N9S00A00
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
Save $58 with coupon code "CRBTN15", making this $169 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by digjungle via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- It's available for in-store pickup only and stock / availability varies by ZIP code.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
Buy a new iPhone for AT&T or Verizon and score a Walmart gift card, as listed below. Shop Now at Walmart
$500 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro Max $450 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro
- $350 eGift Card: iPhone 12
- $300 eGift Card: iPhone 13,
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 2 side water bottle pockets
- bottom thermal insulated pocket
It's half off and a great idea for a stocking stuffer. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes 1/4" and 3/8" drive Metric and SAE size sockets
- Model: 8UJ0004G
It's $101 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- measures 47.40" x 24.30" x 68.30"
- all-steel frame
- attached power strip
- 5-watt work light
- 4 drawers and 2 cabinets
- peg board backer
- holds up to 558-lbs.
- Model: 6713
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $144. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UR14
You'll pay at least $478 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This item is backed by a two-year warranty from Allstate.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.90GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows Home 10
- Model: TC-866-UR11
It's a savings of $20 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay.
- RJ-45 ethernet adapter
- Model: NP.CAB1A.026
