Acer Chromebook R 13 MediaTek M8173C 13.3" Laptop for $204
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurbished Acer Chromebook R 13 MediaTek M8173C 13.3" Laptop
$204 $240
free shipping

Use code "PICKCR4MOM" to get $44 below the next best price we could find for a certified refurbished model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • MediaTek M9173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 4GB RAM and 64Gb eMMC flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB5-312T-K95W
  • UPC: 841631132964
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Acer
Refurbished 13.3 inch Chromebooks Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 1/5 Under $500
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Acer Chromebook R 13 2.1GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $240
Amazon · 6 mos ago
Acer Chromebook R 13 2.1GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop
$240 $369

It's $129 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • This Certified Refurbished product is Certified Factory refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus a 90-day warranty.
  • Enjoy up to 3 times faster wireless than before with dual-band MIMO technology 802.11ac technology. Stream, download and share to your hearts content.
  • Imagination Technologies PowerVR GX6250 graphics ensures quality imaging coming from your machine.
  • Watch what you love in all its clarity with detail and saturated colors from edge to edge thanks to the 13-inch Full HD display with IPS technology. The 10-point touch screen makes it easy to surf, organize, swipe and edit with the tip of your fingers.
  • Model: CB5-312T-K95W
  • UPC: 841631132964
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 44% $220 (exp 6 mos ago) $204 Buy Now
Amazon 34% -- $240 Check Price
Walmart   $240 (exp 2 wks ago) -- Check Price