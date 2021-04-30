Acer Chromebook R 13 MediaTek M8173C 13.3" Laptop for $204

Use code "PICKCR4MOM" to get $44 below the next best price we could find for a certified refurbished model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- MediaTek M9173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64Gb eMMC flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB5-312T-K95W
- UPC: 841631132964
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to save $157 off the list price. It's a 16 drop from March mention and it's $97 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP314-21-R56W
Coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" drops the price to $143 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-56-53E3
Coupon code "DNACERCH" drops it to $160 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 4GB is available for $149.99 via the same code.
- Intel Celeron 3205U 1.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD screen
- 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Graphite Grey.
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Coupon code "LTINSP145" should auto-apply in-cart to get this price – it's $181 off list, and the second-best price we've ever seen for a laptop with this CPU and a 512GB SSD. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
That's a current low by $20, and tied with our mention from October as the best price we've ever seen. Altogether that's a great deal on this in-season shirt. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in many colors (pictured in Angel Blue).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Shop over 5,000 shoes, tees, hoodies, and more. Kids' styles start at $7, women's as low as $8, and men's from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the understated PUMA Men's Enzo 2 Training Shoes in Red for $30 (a low by $27).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's $110 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get this price. It's the best we could find for a refurb by $56. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) resolution
- AMD Freesync w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI & 2 DisplayPort inputs
- Model: EI342CKR
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 home 64-bit
- wireless keyboard and mouse
- Model: DQ.BF7AA.002
Use coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to drop it to $331.49. That's $89 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- HDR FreeSync
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Model: 144Hz refresh rate
It's $129 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- This Certified Refurbished product is Certified Factory refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus a 90-day warranty.
- Enjoy up to 3 times faster wireless than before with dual-band MIMO technology 802.11ac technology. Stream, download and share to your hearts content.
- Imagination Technologies PowerVR GX6250 graphics ensures quality imaging coming from your machine.
- Watch what you love in all its clarity with detail and saturated colors from edge to edge thanks to the 13-inch Full HD display with IPS technology. The 10-point touch screen makes it easy to surf, organize, swipe and edit with the tip of your fingers.
- Model: CB5-312T-K95W
- UPC: 841631132964
