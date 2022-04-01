Add to cart to get this for $153 less than the best price we could find for a new unit, and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $24. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 Jasper Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" Full HD IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB317-1H-C994
It's $24 under our January mention and the best price we've seen in either color option. You'd pay $73 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz Jasper Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: A115-32-C44C
You'll pay at least $1,100 for a new model elsewhere. Plus, you get a laptop with a discrete graphics card; they're nearly impossible to find sold separately right now. Buy Now at eBay
- Add this to your cart to see this price.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.4GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: AN515-57-74TT
That's $39 under the lowest price we could find for a new in-box Chromebook. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
- UPC: 841631149030
That's $183 less than you'd pay for a new one at Best Buy and a rare find of a Chromebook with this much storage. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 13.5" 2256x1504 touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP713-3W-5102
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
Discounts on over 40 models. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 11th-Gen. i5 128GB 13" Windows 11 Tablet for $859.99 ($46 low).
Shop deals on laptops and desktops, powered by some of Intel's fastest CPUs, including this pictured Dell Vostro 5510 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop with 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for $949. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
That's a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
That's a 25% drop since our Black Friday mention and $182 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c SC7180-Lite 2.1GHz 8-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: CP513-1H-S60F
You'll pay $91 more for a refub elsewhere -- and you probably won't get a 2-year warranty from Allstate with it, either. Buy Now at eBay
- Add the monitor to your cart to see this deal.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) 21:9 native resolution
- 1900R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate
- NVIDIA G-Sync
- two 7-watt speakers
- 3 HDMI ports & 5 USB ports
- Model: X34 Pbmiphzx
After the in-cart price drop, this is $222 less than you'd pay for a new one, and the best price we've seen for an Acer Aspire with a 10th-gen i5 CPU. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TC-875-UR12
- Intel Celeron N4500 Jasper Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" Full HD IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB317-1H-C994
