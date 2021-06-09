Acer Chromebook 315 Celeron Gemini Lake Refresh 15.6" Touch Laptop for $230
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Acer Chromebook 315 Celeron Gemini Lake Refresh 15.6" Touch Laptop
$230 $279
free shipping

It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB hard drive
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB315-3HT-C6XF
