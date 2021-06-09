Acer Chromebook 315 Celeron Gemini Lake Refresh 15.6" Touch Laptop for $230

It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB hard drive
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3HT-C6XF
Published 1 hr ago
Apply coupon code "PICKCR5" to get this deal. That's $360 under the best price we could find for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS Pantone-validated IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Active Stylus
- Ezel Hinge for 6 convertible modes to draw, type, collaborate, present, and view content
- Can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- Model: CC314-72G-72SX
- UPC: 193199855855
That's $60 under our February mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Wacom Active Stylus Pen w/ charging dock
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 (2K) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SP513-54N-74V2
- UPC: 193199796271
Save on discounted laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Plus, select items qualify for extra discounts via the coupon codes noted on the product pages. Take an extra 5% off items without their own code with coupon "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,559.60 via code "THINKMEM21" ($2,339 off).
Choose from over 2,700 certified refurb items for Dad this year, with phone cases starting from $5, headphones from $7, monitors from $90, laptops from $149, desktops from $160, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
Coupon code "48FLASH7270" takes a hair less than half off 31 builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance.
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL4" to get a great price on a Dell laptop. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Any Dell refurb item gets a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Thomas Kinkade Studios via eBay.
- premium Satin Art Paper
- includes Certificate of Authenticity
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
That's $7 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- The wood is not included.
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- builds a 7x8-ft shed
- only straight 90° cuts required
- includes 24 steel angles, 12 base plates, and plans for 3 frame sizes
- Model: 70087
That's the best shipped price we could find by $15, nearly half what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
- Available in Red, Purple, or Turquoise.
- 6,400 cubic inches of packing space
