New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Refurb Acer Chromebook 315 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop
$200 $219
free shipping

That's $50 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Acer via eBay in like-new condition.
  • A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
  • USB Type-C
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
  • UPC: 841631149030
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Acer
Celeron 15.6 inch Chromebooks Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Acer Chromebook 315 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop
$200 $219

It's $19 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • This Certified Refurbished product is Certified Factory refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus a 90-day warranty.
  • Multitasking is easy with 4 GB of RAM.
  • Equipped with a powerful Intel Celeron N4000 1.10 GHz processor.
  • Never worry about running out of space with 32 GB storage.
  • Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
  • UPC: 841631149030

Used 1 times · Verified: 11/06/2020 · Save $19.01 off list

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 8% -- $200 Buy Now
Amazon 8% $200 (exp 1 hr ago) $200 Check Price