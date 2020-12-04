New
Certified Refurb Acer Chromebook 314 Gemini Lake Celeron N4000 14" Laptop
$180 $286
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x786 display
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB HDD
  • ChromeOS
  • Model: CB314-1H-C34N
  • UPC: 193199697844
