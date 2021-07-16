Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch Laptop for $129

You'd pay over $200 elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 11.6" HD display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HKFAA.007
Apply coupon code "DNEWS580721" to further cut the price; most eBay sellers charge over $200.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
It's a savings of $129 off list. It's also $30 under what you would pay for a refurb at Staples. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP314-21-R56W
You'd pay $80 more for a new model at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SP314-54N-58Q7
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB hard drive
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3HT-C6XF
Save up to $1,500 on smart TVs, up to $300 on select Windows laptops with Student Deals, $150 on an iPhone 12 mini, and get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with select Fire TVs, among other deals. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Vizio 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV (2020) for $1,499.99 ($400 off).
Save on laptops from Asus, Razer, Alienware, MSI, and more. Prices start from $900. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Asus ROG Strix G15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $899.99 (low by $249).
Get up to half off these laptops, desktops, monitors, and more in the best sale we've seen from Dell Technologies this year.
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 3510 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $609 ($505 off).
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 3510 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $609 ($505 off).
That's a savings of $700 off list price.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c4050db
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- A link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) is available here.
Save on patio umbrellas, lounge chairs, sun shades, grills, fire pits, garden tools, fences, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Topcobe Hammock Hanging Rope Chair for $37.88 ($57 off).
Save on ride-ons, coolers, fishing rods, smart watches, grills, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $219.99. That's $5 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $29 today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: UM.PX1AA.004
That's $70 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- The price drops in cart
- Intel Celeron 3867U 1.8GHz dual core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CXI3-UA91
- UPC: 193199889935
