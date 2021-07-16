Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch Laptop for $129
Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch Laptop
$129
free shipping

You'd pay over $200 elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
  • 11.6" HD display
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: NX.HKFAA.007
