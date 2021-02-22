Apply coupon code "DNACEROS" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Celeron 847 1.1GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 2GB RAM and 16GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: C710-2826
It's $30 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-9HT-C4UM
- UPC: 193199697868
Save on a selection of over 300 laptops starting at $195. Use the coupons listed on the product pages to get the lowest prices. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo Ideapad Gemini Lake Celeron N4020 11" Laptop pictured for $195 via "IDEA1DB" ($45 off).
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $539. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 10th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $949.99 after code "THINKPRESDAY" ($1,329 off).
Save on a selection of desktops and laptops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 10th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $849.99 with code ($1,189 off list).
That's $40 under our Black Friday mention, $170 off list, and the best price we've seen for this laptop, which sports a 1080p display and 256GB SSD. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81WE001RUS
Apply coupon code "DNLNVCMP" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 6th Generation Intel Core i5-6300u 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 7 Professional 64-bit
- Model: 22TP2TT4600
That's $50 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- 50Hz to 19kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth
- Model: SB3821-C6
It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate and 1ms Virtual Response Boost
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: VG270
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's $70 under list and the best price we could find. It's also a great deal on a monitor with these specs in general. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 250 nits brightness
That's $35 off and $5 less than what other sellers are charging for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR5".
- They're certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 5ms response time
- Model: UM.WB6AA.005
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Daily Steals
|65%
|--
|$140
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register