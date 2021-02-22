New
Daily Steals · 31 mins ago
Refurb Acer C7 Chromebook Sandy Bridge Celeron 11.6" Laptop
$140 $180
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNACEROS" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • Intel Celeron 847 1.1GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 display
  • 2GB RAM and 16GB SSD
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: C710-2826
  • Code "DNACEROS"
  • Expires 3/4/2021
