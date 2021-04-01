New
Acer Aspire C 24 Series 24" All-in-One Desktop PC w/ 512GB SSD
$699 $749
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 home 64-bit
  • wireless keyboard and mouse
  • Model: DQ.BF7AA.002
