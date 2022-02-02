That's a savings of $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 NVMe PCI SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: A514-54-501Z
That's $50 under our October mention, $170 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SF314-43-R2YY
That's a savings of $140 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8183C octa-core processor
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-11H-K04N
It's $82 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
- UPC: 841631149030
That's $98 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A115-32-C28P
Save on laptops, monitors, mice, and more – many items have coupon codes listed alongside their price, which you'll need to apply. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Coupon code "EXTRA5" may take an extra 5% off any item that doesn't already require a specific coupon.
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Touch Laptop for $679.99 after code "IDEA5DEAL2" ($170 off).
That's $431 off list, and at least $100 less than we could find for a laptop with similar specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year Subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
Apply coupon code "FEB22DEAL3" to save an extra $250 off 14 systems. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 6.5' Madison Pine Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree w/ clear lights for $19.50 (50% off).
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- access 700,000+ movies and shows
- Model: 100024646
If it wasn't on sale before, it may be now. Shop home, holiday, fashion, and toys clearance plus much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
That's the best price we could find for this accordion door by $16. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Oak Woodgrain
- Pad your order to over $35 to get free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TheMaxMart via eBay.
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
That's the best deal we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: XC-895-UR11
